Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SBGSY. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Schneider Electric S.E. currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

OTCMKTS:SBGSY opened at $33.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.11. The company has a market capitalization of $95.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.92. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $33.92.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

