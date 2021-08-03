Royal Bank of Canada Sells 533 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 45,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,130,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,113,000 after acquiring an additional 143,317 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 166,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 12,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 462,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,409,000 after buying an additional 21,433 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $78.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.88. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.58.

