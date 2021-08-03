Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF)’s share price traded up 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $135.00 and last traded at $135.00. 189 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Unibrew A/S in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Get Royal Unibrew A/S alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.42.

Royal Unibrew A/S produces, markets, sells, and distributes beer, malt, soft drinks, ciders, and ready-to-drink products. The company also provides spring water, natural mineral water, energy drinks, fruit juices, nectar drinks, long drinks, and cocktail products. It offers its products under the Royal Beer, SchiÃ¸tz, Lottrup, Kissmeyer, Anarkist, Albani, Ceres, Thor, Faxe Kondi, Nikoline, Egekilde, Faxe Kondi Booster, Tempt, Norden, Polar Monkey, Lorina, CULT Energy, SHAKER, MOKAÃ, PureThÃ©, InFreshhh, LemonSoda, OranSoda, PelmoSoda, TonicSoda, Crodo Lisiel, Crodo Chinotto, Karjala, Lapin Kulta, Aura, Lahden Erikois, Original Long Drink, Upcider, Happy Joe, Jaffa, ED, Novelle, Kalnapilis, Taurus, the Vilkmerges, Cido, Mangali, Fruts, Lacplesa Alus, Livu Alus, the Lielvardes, Meistriti Gildi, Terme di Crodo, Vitamalt, Supermalt, Powermalt, LACPLESIS, and Nohrlund brands.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Unibrew A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Unibrew A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.