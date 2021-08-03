SafeMoon Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.23 Billion (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. SafeMoon has a total market cap of $1.23 billion and approximately $17.17 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. One SafeMoon coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00044913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00100085 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00140310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,245.45 or 1.00228975 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.83 or 0.00843416 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon Profile

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

