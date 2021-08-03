Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $42.14

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.14 and last traded at $42.55, with a volume of 755 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.37.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.78.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.70.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James M. Frates purchased 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,145,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,145,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,437,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

