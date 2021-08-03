Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Short Interest Up 20.8% in July

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,438,900 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 21,877,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,957.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Saipem alerts:

OTCMKTS SAPMF opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48. Saipem has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, procurement, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.