Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) CEO Christian A. Brickman Buys 10,000 Shares

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 230.45% and a net margin of 6.30%. Research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 745.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 62.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 12.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBH shares. Cowen raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

