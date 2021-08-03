Salvatore Privitera Sells 8,808 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) insider Salvatore Privitera sold 8,808 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $748,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Salvatore Privitera also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Salvatore Privitera sold 8,000 shares of AtriCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $660,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Salvatore Privitera sold 2,000 shares of AtriCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00.

ATRC stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.59. 744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,257. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.90 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.16. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $85.37.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in AtriCure by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AtriCure by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,456,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at $2,672,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

