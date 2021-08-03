Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.82% and a negative net margin of 94.38%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

SGMO traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $9.49. 5,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,771. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87.

Several research analysts recently commented on SGMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sangamo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.