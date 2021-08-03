Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:SANM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,840. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.40. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $43.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SANM shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

