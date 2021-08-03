Sanofi Buys 66,667 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stock

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

SNY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.60. 2,093,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,140. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.40. The stock has a market cap of $129.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sanofi by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,384,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,098,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,956 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $49,356,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $43,921,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,411,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,821,000 after acquiring an additional 353,665 shares in the last quarter. 7.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

