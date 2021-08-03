Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 4,960,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.00.

Get Sanofi alerts:

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Sanofi by 926.2% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 7.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi stock opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $54.26. The company has a market capitalization of $129.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.