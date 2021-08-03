Santori & Peters Inc. Sells 12,641 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Santori & Peters Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 45.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,641 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up 0.4% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 34,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.50. 480,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,958. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.49. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $50.60.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

