Saybrook Capital NC Acquires 150 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Saybrook Capital NC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up 4.6% of Saybrook Capital NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $16,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $43,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $3.09 on Tuesday, hitting $212.54. The stock had a trading volume of 42,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $211.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.55.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,277 shares of company stock worth $1,862,845 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADP. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.21.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

