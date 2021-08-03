Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €124.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SU. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €144.17 ($169.61).

Shares of SU stock opened at €142.00 ($167.06) on Friday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($89.81). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €133.99.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

