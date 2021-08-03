Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,879,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $9,491,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $8,046,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $6,382,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $5,074,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS NVSAU opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

