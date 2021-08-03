Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,871 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whole Earth Brands were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 26.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FREE shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:FREE opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.27.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.90 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

