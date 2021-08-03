Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) by 50.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in DPCM Capital were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of DPCM Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DPCM Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DPCM Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,922,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DPCM Capital by 69.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DPCM Capital by 121.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 77,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 42,651 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DPCM Capital alerts:

Shares of XPOA stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87. DPCM Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.96.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA).

Receive News & Ratings for DPCM Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DPCM Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.