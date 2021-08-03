Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $119,000 Stock Position in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) by 76.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,550 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in VYNE Therapeutics were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 368.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 25,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $3,670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VYNE opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.38. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,009.70% and a negative return on equity of 375.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VYNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

VYNE Therapeutics Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

