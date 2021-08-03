Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) by 76.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Burgundy Technology Acquisition were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 902.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 154,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 139,007 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,851,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 333,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 60,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

BTAQ opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

