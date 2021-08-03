Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $100,000 Position in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVSAU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $100,000.

New Vista Acquisition stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

