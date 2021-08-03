Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $101,000 Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCRNU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $16,836,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $11,636,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $10,060,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $7,340,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $6,539,000.

Shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $11.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.30.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

