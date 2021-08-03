Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $111,000 Position in Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLUW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLUW) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Blue Water Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,710,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Water Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $604,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Water Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,769,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Water Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Blue Water Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,367,000.

NASDAQ BLUW opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. Blue Water Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09.

Blue Water Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

