Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $113,000 Position in Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CHFW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CHFW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consonance-HFW Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $131,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Consonance-HFW Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Consonance-HFW Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. 21.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consonance-HFW Acquisition alerts:

NYSE:CHFW opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92.

Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHFW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CHFW).

Receive News & Ratings for Consonance-HFW Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consonance-HFW Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.