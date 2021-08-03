Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLUW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLUW) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Water Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Blue Water Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $337,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Blue Water Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Water Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Water Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $604,000.

Shares of BLUW opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09. Blue Water Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.67.

Blue Water Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

