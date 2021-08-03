Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMO. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 56.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capstead Mortgage during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Capstead Mortgage alerts:

Capstead Mortgage stock opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 21.42, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.54.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Capstead Mortgage had a net margin of 74.89% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. Capstead Mortgage’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Capstead Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstead Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.