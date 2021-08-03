Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 129,648 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 69.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 316,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,648 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $17,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 86,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 16,829 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 56,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $1,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $57.58 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $243.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.52.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

