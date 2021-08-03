Schroder Investment Management Group Has $13.58 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,485 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.05% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $13,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AJG. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,646,000 after acquiring an additional 443,262 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 98.6% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 116,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.48.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $139.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $100.32 and a 52-week high of $154.03. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

