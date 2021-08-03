Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stock Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 108,083 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $19,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THRM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gentherm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentherm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Gentherm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gentherm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentherm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THRM. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gentherm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

In other Gentherm news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $131,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gentherm stock opened at $83.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.49. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.99 and a fifty-two week high of $85.57.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

