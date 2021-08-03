Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 1,397,074 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,753,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,397,074 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.22% of Marathon Oil worth $18,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.27. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.79%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

