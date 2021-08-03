Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 421,998 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) by 55.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421,998 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $14,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $886,000. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 97,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 196,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 77,237 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 291,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after acquiring an additional 20,106 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 76,795 shares during the period.

LEMB opened at $43.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.68. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $41.21 and a one year high of $45.54.

