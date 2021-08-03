Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 76,255 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 54.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 76,255 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $16,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 21.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 17.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.6% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 8,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KSU. Citigroup cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.07.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $265.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $281.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $170.42 and a 52-week high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.