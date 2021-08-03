Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.90 on August 27th

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) declared a dividend on Friday, July 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Schroder Oriental Income Fund stock opened at GBX 273 ($3.57) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £732.03 million and a PE ratio of 4.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 275.34. Schroder Oriental Income Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 222.51 ($2.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 294.50 ($3.85). The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Get Schroder Oriental Income Fund alerts:

About Schroder Oriental Income Fund

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.