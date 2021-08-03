Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.90 on August 27th

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) declared a dividend on Friday, July 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of Schroder Oriental Income Fund stock opened at GBX 273 ($3.57) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £732.03 million and a PE ratio of 4.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 275.34. Schroder Oriental Income Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 222.51 ($2.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 294.50 ($3.85). The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.
About Schroder Oriental Income Fund
Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.