Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 444.8% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000.

Shares of SCHC opened at $42.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.10. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $43.09.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

