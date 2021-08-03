Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 731.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,266. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.64 and a 12-month high of $56.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.62.

