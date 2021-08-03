Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 75.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,043,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,020,000 after purchasing an additional 878,362 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 27.3% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,986,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,128,000 after purchasing an additional 426,387 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after acquiring an additional 116,420 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 23,829 shares in the last quarter. 28.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SA opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $22.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

