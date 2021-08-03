Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.98. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AXTA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $29.97 on Monday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.51.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.