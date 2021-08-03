SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $47.13 on Tuesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEAS shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.82.

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,754 shares in the company, valued at $13,601,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

