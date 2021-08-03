Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires 631 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,329 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.1% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

UNH traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $416.74. The company had a trading volume of 32,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,381. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $393.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

