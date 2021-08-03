Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires 96 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,058,523,000 after buying an additional 236,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,386,862,000 after buying an additional 374,780 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,273,465,000 after buying an additional 421,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after buying an additional 1,639,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,686,969,000 after buying an additional 384,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,561,449 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.19. The company had a trading volume of 255,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,212,927. The stock has a market cap of $318.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.10, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $283.25. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.25.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

