Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74,054 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Kimbell Royalty Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRP. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.10 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.85.

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $41,479.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,653.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $12,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KRP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.24. 1,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.59. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 165.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. Equities analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 136.26%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

