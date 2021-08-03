Segment Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,015 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,597 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 178,855 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,592 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,979,809 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,318 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COG stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $16.23. The stock had a trading volume of 93,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,002,931. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.33%.

COG has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Johnson Rice downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

