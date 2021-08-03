Segment Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $8,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,118. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $148.59 and a 12 month high of $203.75.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

