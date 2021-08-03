Segment Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum comprises 1.1% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $9,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,311,000 after buying an additional 3,571,177 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,655,000 after buying an additional 2,413,857 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,170,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,960,000 after buying an additional 1,855,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 83.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,845,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,676,000 after buying an additional 1,751,805 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,208,608. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.17.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

