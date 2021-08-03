Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 580 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,891 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 1.3% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $881,906,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,866,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,341 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Intuit by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,651,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $992,285,000 after purchasing an additional 505,137 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $127,559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.83.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $527.08. 6,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.63, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $295.37 and a 12 month high of $534.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.