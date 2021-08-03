Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Short Interest Update

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 933,100 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the June 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 514,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

WTTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.99.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 7.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the first quarter worth $29,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WTTR stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 369,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,593. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01. Select Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $7.58.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $143.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.00 million. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Select Energy Services will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.