Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Energy Services, Inc. is a provider of water solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry. It offers drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing as well as complementary water-related services which support oil and gas well completion and production activities including containment, monitoring, treatment, flowback, hauling and disposal. Select Energy Services, Inc. is headquartered in Gainesville, Texas. “

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

WTTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.99.

WTTR stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. Select Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $7.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01. The company has a market cap of $593.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.82.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $143.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.00 million. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. Analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,652,000 after acquiring an additional 494,702 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,315,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 179,192 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,472,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 260,883 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,274,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 78,887 shares during the period. Finally, Hillman Co. grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 1,237,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 545,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Read More: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Energy Services (WTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.