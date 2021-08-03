Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.83 Million

Brokerages expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) will announce sales of $10.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.65 million and the highest is $12.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year sales of $38.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $52.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $76.48 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $92.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 million.

SELB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

In other news, insider Peter G. Traber bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,860. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter G. Traber bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,645. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SELB. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $4,957,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 260.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,126,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after buying an additional 1,535,557 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 361.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after buying an additional 1,452,681 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 9,916.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,319,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 1,305,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 816.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 993,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 885,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SELB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.54. 896,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,977. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20. Selecta Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

