Selfkey Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $32.45 million and $12.39 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Selfkey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00059070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00014669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $306.04 or 0.00802044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00094403 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00041497 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

KEY is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,640,469,446 coins. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

