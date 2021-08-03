Selway Asset Management Boosts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Selway Asset Management increased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,670 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum accounts for about 1.9% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $719,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

NYSE MPC traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $55.74. 303,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,208,608. The stock has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.27. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

